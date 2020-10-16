Episode 1156 Scott Adams: Why Trump deserves to lose. Why Biden deserves to lose.

October 16, 2020
Content:

  • Wildfire aid funds for California refused by Feds
  • My issues with President Trump
  • My issues with Joe Biden
  • Did the Biden family do anything illegal?
  • Twitter’s Jack Dorsey addresses recent issues

