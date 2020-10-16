My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Wildfire aid funds for California refused by Feds

My issues with President Trump

My issues with Joe Biden

Did the Biden family do anything illegal?

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey addresses recent issues

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1156 Scott Adams: Why Trump deserves to lose. Why Biden deserves to lose. appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.