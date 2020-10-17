My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Yesterdays Anti-Trump rant
- Trump hyperbole versus Biden flat-out lying
- “Smear campaign”…but no denial it’s true?
- Is it “Russian disinformation”?
- Ice Cube’s 13 point plan…Google buried it?
- Cult technique insights, NXIVM and Keith Raniere
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1157 Scott Adams PART1: Q*NON, NXIVM, and BLM Cults, Fake Polls, Ridiculous Claims and Trump Optimism appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.