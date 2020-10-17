U.S.—Trump claimed victory this week against another moderator, bringing his record to 2-0 against the journalists running his town halls and debates.
The post Undefeated: Trump Now 2-0 Against Moderators appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—Trump claimed victory this week against another moderator, bringing his record to 2-0 against the journalists running his town halls and debates.
The post Undefeated: Trump Now 2-0 Against Moderators appeared first on The Babylon Bee.