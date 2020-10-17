World's worst superhero. pic.twitter.com/gkjElEVW6n
— John pitchford???? (@Johnnypapa64) August 1, 2020
Thanks to Prof. Victor Mair (Language Log) for the pointer.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
World's worst superhero. pic.twitter.com/gkjElEVW6n
— John pitchford???? (@Johnnypapa64) August 1, 2020
Thanks to Prof. Victor Mair (Language Log) for the pointer.