Amy Coney Barrett’s “Suspension and Delegation”

In considering the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, many have sought to determine how a Justice Barrett would approach existing Supreme Court precedent. Several of then-Professor Barrett's law review articles focused on stare decisis.

Comparatively little attention has been paid to her work on separation of powers. One paper in particular that has been somewhat overlooked is "Suspension and Delegation," published in the Cornell Law Review in 2014. In this paper then-Professor Barrett considered Congress's power to delegate to the President the authority to suspend the writ of habeas corpus. Barrett concluded that many such delegations have been unconstitutional, expressing a degree of skepticism of Presidential emergency powers that is unusual for a Republican judicial nominee—and in the context of national security no less! In the paper she writes:

Congress cannot pass any suspension statute until it concludes that an invasion or a rebellion exists and that the accompanying threat to public safety may require it. Only at that point may it capitalize upon the President's ability to react quickly by charging him to make the ultimate determination whether and when maintaining security requires the exercise of emergency power.

Although the paper focuses on the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus—a question explicitly addressed by constitutional text—it may have implications for other delegation questions. While I did not see anything in the article that suggests an embrace of the nondelegation doctrine more broadly, I think it suggests a Justice Barrett might be open to certain types of more targeted delegation-based arguments. For instance, if Congress must determine that an emergency exists that could justify the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, might there also a problem when Congress delegates broad authority to the President to declare emergencies, waive statutory requirements, and take otherwise prohibited actions? Professor Barrett did not really address such questions in her article, but it nonetheless got me thinking.

I recommend the paper for those interested in the broader subject, or who would like an additional window into Judge Barrett's thought. Here's the abstract: