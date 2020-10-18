My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Our public versus private thoughts on COVID19
- USA Today “fine people” HOAX article…ignores the transcript
- Biden’s DuPont mansion renovation
- Legal bribery, how it’s done
- Will COVID19 eventually…just go away?
- Scott Atlas mask tweet BANNED by Twitter
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1158 Scott Adams: Biden’s Mansion, Facebook’s Bad Fact-Checking, The Sweden Mystery, Mask Controversy appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.