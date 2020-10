WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden has taken a bold stance for defending the autonomy of one of the nation’s most vulnerable groups: 8-year-olds. Biden suggests that kids always know what’s best for themselves and should be able to make choices concerning their own health without judgment.

