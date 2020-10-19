Episode 1159 Scott Adams PART1: I Teach You How to Evaluate Trump’s Coronavirus Performance, Masks, Biden Laptops, Herd Immunity

October 19, 2020
Content:

  • Tips for accepting bribes
  • Herd immunity and the seasons
  • The mask debate
  • Fear of being hunted down, post-election
  • President Trump’s COVID19 strategy
  • Risk management strategy

