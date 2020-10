SOUTH BEND, IN—According to sources, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has adopted her 8th child, a troubled local youngster named Hunter. In a touching story of love triumphing over all odds, the Barrett family fought for custody of Hunter and welcomed him into their family for the first time this week.

The post Heartwarming: Amy Coney Barrett Just Adopted A Local Troubled Youngster Named Hunter appeared first on The Babylon Bee.