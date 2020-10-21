My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Joe Biden’s possible health problems

Getting rid of police and prisons

Hunter Biden’s laptop

Stalled stimulus bill

Thoughts on Thursday debate

Google antitrust case

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1161 Scott Adams: How Trump Wins the Next Debate, Stimulus Bill Solutions, Investing Advice, Hunter the Gatherer appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.