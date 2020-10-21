Episode 1161 Scott Adams: How Trump Wins the Next Debate, Stimulus Bill Solutions, Investing Advice, Hunter the Gatherer

October 21, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  • Joe Biden’s possible health problems
  • Getting rid of police and prisons
  • Hunter Biden’s laptop
  • Stalled stimulus bill
  • Thoughts on Thursday debate
  • Google antitrust case

