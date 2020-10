WILMINGTON, DE—As the furor over Hunter Biden's alleged corruption raged this week, several observers noted that a mysterious Craigslist ad had quietly disappeared from the site. The listing, titled "Meeting with my Dad," offered 1 hour of uninterrupted access to Joe Biden for only $50,000.

