What can we do?

It is less than two weeks now.

As the elections continue to spin more and more out of control, what’s a lover of liberty to do?

It isn’t just the election to see who is Massa on January the 20th. It is who controls the Senate, the House of Representatives, and most of 50 State Capitols. For lovers of liberty, whether free-market anarchists, minarchists, or Libertarians, (and even some Constitutionalists and Paleo-Conservatives), there is little substantive difference between most on the ballot regardless of the D or R after their names.

At least in the long term. Both old parties are first and foremost statists, dedicated to ensuring (and increasing) the state’s power to rule over the bodies (and hearts and minds) of men and women. They see nothing immoral about stealing money to redistribute, waste, and once in a great while used well. (Keeping in mind we realize that doing something good with stolen money does not forgive the stealing.)

Whichever person at the top of the ticket wins (or seems to win), there will be chaos. Protests, violence, riots, looting, and attacks launched against various specific targets. It very way be the case even for those lower down the ticket. Fear will encourage people to fight (legally and physically) for their candidate for Senate or House: or at least against the candidate that they oppose. (And fear how they will vote when (if) the presidential election moves into Congress.)

But the election is FAR from the only concern in the next few weeks.

Vast areas of California, Colorado, Montana and Utah (and no doubt other states) are burning merrily. The second major storm system of winter bringing cold and snow to the West will not have much impact. Tens of thousands are being evacuated.

The weather itself is of great concern. Virtually all of Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada and much of the West is in severe to exceptional drought. Little snow has fallen in the high country, or much of the Great Plains. It is expected to be a harsh winter across the northern States – especially the heavily-populated Great Lakes and the Northeast. On top of the past several years of storms and other bad weather, this means problems with growing crops, raising cattle, and even having enough water for cities. It also means problems with transportation and more.

On top of this, the supply chain for dozens of industries and commodities is breaking down. Or has not yet recovered from the depths of the Pandemic Panic and Lockdown. At sea, shipping and containers are maxed out and billions of tons of goods are sitting in ports. With little sign of improvement as the Northern Hemisphere enters winter. The situation is little different within the Fifty States: orders of materials and machinery and consumer goods are backed up. Trucking is getting slammed: intermodal and rail traffic is climbing rapidly nationwide. But other supplies are getting tight as well: for example, aluminum cans and other packaging materials! And of course, many readers are aware of the stunning demand and shortage of ammo and guns. Shortages and disruptions may mean loss of communications.

But there is more: Consider our wonderful system of education. (Sarcasm alert!) Many government-run, tax-funded (GRTF) “public” schools have not even reopened for fall semester. Many that DID open at least partially are now being closed again, in panic after 2-3 COVID-19 positive students. Home-schooling continues to climb, and so there is a shortage of bandwidth, educational materials, and assistance to new home-schoolers (a problem also with new owners of guns). There is also a shortage of common sense and reasonableness among educrats, teachers, and unions: they are in a panic about losing their gravy train of state and federal funding because the students are not there anymore.

(This reminds me of a prophetic quote by Will Rogers:

“One of these days they are going to remove so much of the ‘hooey’ and the thousands of things the schools have become clogged up with, and we will find that we can educate our broods for about one-tenth of the price and learn ’em something that they might accidentally use after they escape.”

Sadly, we have not yet hit that point, and until the “public schools” and their impact on the economy are ended the systems will continue to be parasites and most American children will have their maturity, knowledge, and ability to live free stunted. (Although apparently as many as 10% of American students are now home-schooled.)

Of course, the Pandemic, the Panic, and the Lockdown are STILL with us: still killing more than just those who die of the novel coronavirus (or who die WITH the virus but of something else). Cancer, heart disease, other illnesses, suicide, increased accident rates on highways and elsewhere: these deaths are almost all up. And yet, right now, more and more American areas are doubling down on the Lockdown! (As I write this on 21 OCT 2020, I hear on the radio how the Empress of New Mexico (Luhan-Gresham) has just announced MORE lockdown measures and closures (KENN).)

But the bottom line is “what can we do?” As lovers of liberty, lovers of our families and friends, and in our own natural (and God-given) self-interest, what can we do in the next few weeks?

First, continue to prepare: not just purchase adequate supplies of food, other consumables, fuel, etc. But conserve what we already have.

Second, coordinate with family, friends, and neighbors; coordinate and plan how to not just protect your home and business, but to ensure that key sources of supply and points of access are protected.

At the same time, it is essential to keep a low profile: avoid areas with protests, vote early to avoid dangerous polls on election day (if you vote), and pay attention to unusual conditions and changes in routine. Especially, to use Heinlein’s term, be “small-mouthed pacifists” – and be small-mouthed lovers of liberty and anarchists, as well.