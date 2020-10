MENLO PARK, CA—Facebook had egg on its face this week when it moderated a post by satirical site The Babylon Bee, a Christian site run by incredibly handsome, smart, writers. The post contained a reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail, but Facebook accused the website of inciting violence.

The post Finally: Facebook Will Now Require Its Content Moderators To Watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.