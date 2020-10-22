Forget About Human Rights and Freedom

The story of human freedom is coming to an end. We are in a great crisis as a species with madmen (public health officials) believing that we humans need to be controlled to control a virus that has killed few. The head honchos of the world are having a field day with the rest of us. They are letting the air out of the bag of freedom and laughing all the way to the bank.

That is just the beginning of the story. In France, a teacher is beheaded for showing the Charlie Hebdo cartoons in a freedom of speech seminar. It was a clear warning for the teaching staff who will have to shut up or perish. In the Muslim order of things, infidels have no rights, no freedom, and they make sure of that when in power.

In terms of freedom of the press, this week’s hottest scandal is the Hunter and Joe Biden disgrace that last week was published by the New York Post. Lies and treason are now exposed due to a hard drive that Hunter Biden left abandoned, showing the world the ugliest side of politics. Rudy Giuliani said. “There’s some pretty disgusting things this family was involved with. Really disgusting.”

The immediate censorship by social media giants Facebook and YouTube of a mainstream newspaper shows everyone how out of control Silicon Valley oligarchs are. Twitter and Facebook took third-world style steps to limit the distribution of the story of a crime family whose head is running for president.

Calls for the shutdown and even arrest of Zuckerberg and Jack Dorcey are starting to be heard. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced on Oct. 19 that the committee will consider subpoenas for the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook for testimony about the recent censorship. Chris Martenson says, “Social media has now been revealed to be run by petulant sociopaths, whose goal is for you to see what content they want you to see.”

For America and the world, the days leading up to the election will be telling. Nothing is certain except the overreach of social media dead set on shutting down conversations about the Biden family’s involvement with communist China. The problem is the internet is no longer run like the free market. There has been a corporate takeover of the web, as it’s become an oligopoly controlled by a handful of Big Tech companies. What it comes down to is, “Most American citizens don’t want a future where elections are decided by a Google search algorithm, where Mark Zuckerberg can render your business unprofitable with the push of a button, and where Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey decides whether you’re allowed a voice in the public square.”

But alas, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Twitter’s crackdown “nearly doubled” the story’s visibility. “When Twitter banned, and then unbanned, they managed to do the opposite of what they intended,” triggered a massive spike in interest in the story.

The headlines keep coming as the mainstream media ignores, downplays the New York Post bombshell on Hunter Biden. Today: ‘Rudy Giuliani Turns Over Alleged Photos Of Underage Girls From Hunter’s Hard Drive To Delaware Police.’

COVID-19 Crushes Freedom Even To Breathe Normally

However, everyone has been concentrating on the COVID-19 scandal that is crushing human freedoms and destroying life as nothing in history ever has. People worldwide are giving up their freedoms without a peep following pandemic policies that are not based on scientific research but on politics and ridiculous assumptions that have proven false.

More than 34,000 medical doctors and health scientists from around the world have signed a declaration against lockdowns put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying the measures are causing “irreparable damage,” according to an online petition initially created by three epidemiologists from Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford.

The loss of freedom during this pandemic is profound. We have even lost the freedom to breathe freely. Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson MD, Ph.D., a Neurologist, and Neurophysiologist, says, “The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation. There are nerve cells, for example, in the hippocampus, which can’t be longer than 3 minutes without oxygen – they cannot survive. The acute warning symptoms are headaches, drowsiness, dizziness, issues in concentration, slowing down of the reaction time – reactions of the cognitive system.

“However, when you have chronic oxygen deprivation, all of those symptoms disappear because you get used to it. But your efficiency will remain impaired, and the undersupply of oxygen in your brain continues to progress.” Meanwhile, Twitter has censored a White House coronavirus adviser for suggesting that widespread mask mandates were not a magical defense against the coronavirus.

The hidden tragedy of Covid-19 is about all the people being consigned to an early grave. Government policies are doing everyone a great deal of harm, which is the understatement of the century. Millions will starve, lose their homes and jobs, get depressed, and commit suicide.

Ultimately the pandemic will bring out the absolute worst in human nature as Nazism and Bolshevism did. Today even capitalism, the right kind that stimulates the individual spirit, has been replaced by big corporate fascism that crushes as many people as possible. No one has the courage or power to stop the slide into the darkness where freedom and human rights no longer exist.

Hawaii “Has Committed Suicide

“Hardly Anyone Is Sick, But We’re All Broke”

The gang of health authorities is deliberately and maliciously taking the world by storm. Politicians ride the wave of this maliciousness, going way beyond their right to tell people what to do. Organizations like Facebook and Twitter do not care about freedom of speech. They are shutting down the free press. Democracy is being destroyed in western countries.

Those Who Are Used To Freedom Will Suffer The Most

In Hong Kong, where a previously free society is being taken over by Communist China, the reports are dire. Hong Kong is in the grip of an alarming rise in the number of young people struggling with emotional distress and suicidal ideation, while an increase in the suicide rate that predated COVID-19 appears to have worsened. A newspaper (infamously controlled by a Communist Party member and billionaire Chinese tech entrepreneur) attributed these conditions to the pandemic. Still, we suspect that Beijing’s brutal crackdown on dissent with its new national security law has contributed to general feelings of malaise in the tiny but densely populated metropolitan area.

Things are getting so bad along many fronts that we hear that Civilization Won’t Decline – It Will Collapse. It has certainly brought us to the point where truth is treason. It seems at least half of people prefer lies over truth, as the man-made global warming story continues to illustrate.

Our top health authorities have shown that they care

more about creating the next massively profitable

drug than they do about actually saving lives.

Chris Martenson

Dov Fox, director of the Center for Health Law Policy and Bioethics at the University of San Diego, said if a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed, you could be fined and even jailed for not getting it. “States can compel vaccinations in more or less intrusive ways. They can limit access to schools or services or jobs if people don’t get vaccinated. They could force them to pay a fine or even lock them up in jail.”

According to the elite, you have no right to earn a living, run a

business, or exercise any other basic freedoms if the government

arbitrarily decides a particular virus floating around is bad enough.

Joe Jarvis

It’s a difficult time for anyone who clings to the idea that freedom means the right to think for yourself and act responsibly according to your best judgment. Freedom is trashed as health officials and politicians take it upon themselves to save the world by destroying it.

The question each of us needs to ask ourselves, and one another,

is why do we get so much misinformation about Covid from

public health authorities, political authorities, and press prostitutes?

Paul Craig Roberts

With COVID-19 cases (not actual infections, most are false positives) surging in much of Europe, governments continue to impose greater measures aimed at curbing a second wave. Switzerland announced mask mandates and banned large-scale public gatherings, while Belgium tightened restrictions and curfews, with its health minister warning of a “coronavirus tsunami.” Elsewhere, Italy approved fresh anti-coronavirus controls, Ireland was set to approve its tightest measures since April, and tougher U.K. lockdowns are likely coming to Wales and Manchester.

Freedom is saying what needs to be said.

Even though the actual disease had been contained, health officials need more and more crude falsifications to prove the opposite; their drive for control is just increasing. The criminal medical cartels are censoring all treatments and cures that work to save lives meaning they are letting people die until the holy grail of a vaccine arrives.

At what point in the loss of your freedom do you speak up?

“Millions of lockdown opponents won’t make their position known even to their closest family and friends; taking a position publicly is unthinkable — they would lose social standing, clients, and possibly even their jobs. Thanks to this dynamic, the pro-lockdown crowd enjoys the appearance of majority consensus, and everyone gets…more lockdown. If we all spoke freely, the result would be different,” writes Stacey Rudin.

Conclusion

“How much time needs to elapse before the American people have the right to know the truth behind what their government agencies have been doing within their own country and abroad in the name of the “free” world,” asks Cynthia Chung writing for the Strategic Culture Foundation.

Why anyone still accepts the official accounts on every mainstream narrative is difficult to comprehend. Too many people are “still taking at face value” all the misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies our newspapers, magazines, and broadcasters. Because lies have turned into the truth, we are heading into times that will be catastrophic for the whole world. But many aware and awake people sense the horror that is coming.

In this exciting video, Larken Rose says, “For whatever reason, Covid-19 is very nice to infants and children, compared even to the common flu. Way more children and infants die of the flu every year. Statistically speaking, Covid-19 is not a significant threat to children and babies.”

“If you are young and healthy, your chance of dying from this thing is statistically about zero. At no point did the government ever claim that standing six feet apart and wearing masks and staying home and shutting down businesses would reduce the number of people who get this disease. All of those measures were designed only to slow down the rate of spread, not how many people get it.”

