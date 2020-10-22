November 3rd, 2020: A Day That Will Live in Infamy

“We are reduced to the alternative of choosing an unconditional submission to the tyranny of irritated ministers or resistance by force. The latter is our choice. We have counted the cost of this contest, and find nothing so dreadful as voluntary slavery. Honour, justice, and humanity, forbid us tamely to surrender that freedom which we received from our gallant ancestors, and which our innocent posterity have a right to receive from us. We cannot endure the infamy and guilt of resigning succeeding generations to that wretchedness which inevitably awaits them, if we basely entail hereditary bondage upon them.”

John Dickinson’s rewrite of the “Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking up Arms” in 1775, by Thomas Jefferson

What are greatly lacking in the American citizens of today are courage, intellect, and the desire for truth. Courage is vitally necessary in order to seek and protect the truth, and a strong intellect allows for that truth to be found, and more importantly accepted. Without these traits, no fight against tyranny can be waged or won, and the inevitable result will always be slavery.

We are in the midst of the most dangerous and ludicrous ‘election’ of all time. The risk due to this farce is monumental, and it is almost a certainty that chaos and terror will occur during and long after this planned state controlled selection process. The people have been given a choice between the incumbent Trump, who has overseen the brutality, home imprisonment, and economic destruction of this country based on the manufactured Covid coup, and Biden, a weak, immoral, and sickening socialist that can barely stand and speak. This in essence, is the epitome of the greater of evils instead of the lesser of evils; so regardless of which of these forms of human waste wins out, we will all lose and face continued and greater tyranny for years to come.

Many have discussed the dangerous scenarios possible, and more likely probable, in the aftermath of this ‘election,’ but it seems that this population as a whole has taken very few legitimate precautions to date to protect themselves from widespread civil unrest. This lethargic non-reaction is telling of a society steeped in ignorance and indifference, and that combination could turn out to be deadly for much of this country. Regardless of the outcome, and regardless of party politics, the end result will be similar in that the totalitarian measures we have seen to date due to the excuse that is a fake virus pandemic, will not only continue, but also will expand exponentially. This seems a foregone conclusion, and one look at what is going on around the world in the plotted effort to rekindle a virus where none exists by manufacturing false case numbers out of thin air, should alert anyone to the fact that the final push toward total control is already in process. That push will only escalate after the state’s selection of its next ruler, no matter the outcome and insanity of voting.

In the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, more lockdowns and draconian ‘emergency’ measures are going forward at warp speed. Ireland just announced that another major national lockdown of the entire country for at least 6 weeks is now in effect, with unlimited shutdowns, heavy business closings, and mass unemployment. This will cause much more sickness and death, just as planned. All this will quickly come to the U.S., and the totalitarian response to this fraudulent so-called ‘emergency’ will once again ratchet up in this country and around the world. If any choose to notice, this next attack on all of us is just in time for the normal flu season to begin, which means this is only the beginning of more madness and government terror.

The central banking mafia are actively in a transition to a digital currency system, and many countries are introducing digital identification, digital tracking, tracing, and phone apps that allow for constant monitoring, surveillance, and very invasive biosecurity measures. The technocracy assault on humanity has not only begun, but is rapidly advancing. Every immoral agenda sought by all those in positions of power from the top to the bottom of the tyrant pyramid is being pursued in real time, and this deceit will only get worse with every passing day, especially after this ‘election.’ Once this selection scam occurs, there will be rioting, looting, burning, extreme violence, and oppressive state enforcement. This will all coincide with additional lockdowns, more business closings, more sickness blamed on a non-existent virus, more restrictions, and more fear mongering. All of this will be happening simultaneously, and this will cause extreme chaos and uncertainty, which will lend false credibility to additional state control. This is a disaster in the making.

Be prepared for the ruling class to tell you that you have no rights, that you are not allowed to move about freely, and that you cannot function or work to support yourself and your family. You will be instructed that you cannot protest or rally against the state monster unless you are part of the proxy criminal BLM or Antifa mobs that will be allowed for a period of time to terrorize the citizens of this country with little if any resistance by the state security forces claiming to be your protectors. Be prepared for food shortages, and little if any ability to gain medical care. This is what could be coming very soon, and the madness will only worsen well into next year.

The vaccine push that seems to have dissipated slightly as of late, will once again rear its poisonous and deadly head with every new lie put forward about the dangers of this fake ‘pandemic.’ As the propaganda increases, and the planned increasing death numbers are announced on a constant basis, the public will acquiesce to each and every new perceived and fabricated threat. The herd will anticipate death at every turn, and will become the eyes of the state against all that question the validity of this hoax. Societal pandemonium will overtake sanity, and cause legitimate dissent to be more easily squelched. Mass censorship will consume the alternative voice even more than has happened to date. This can only lead to a closed communication system where only the state narrative will be broadly reported.

This entire fiasco is not about any virus or emergency; it is about power and control, and accomplishing the takeover of the bodies and minds of the proletariat class. The virus is only the tool being used to gain mass compliance by the herd, thus allowing the claimed ruling ‘elite’ the ability to dominate the world, and complete the societal and economic great reset it seeks with vengeance.

November 3rd will be used to initiate the next and maybe final stage of this push toward a concentrated dictatorial system of rule. If the people of this country allow, participate, and accept this dishonest political process that falsely claims to give a say to the individual, individuality will forever be lost, and freedom will be lost with it.

Evil men have always existed since the beginning of time, and they have always sought to gain power and control at the expense of their fellow man. Americans have been fooled into believing that they were free, while all along they have been enslaved, and subject to rule by those that did not gain power by force of arms, but by lies, deceit, and trickery.

