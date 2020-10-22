Tampa Bay Rays Thrilled To Be Playing In Front Of Such A Large Crowd

TAMPA BAY, FL—On the eve of Game 3 of the World Series, a consistent theme has emerged from the Tampa Bay clubhouse: sheer excitement to be playing in front of such a large crowd in the World Series.



While many observers were concerned that the socially distanced crowd would feel small and awkward, Tampa players have suggested the opposite; that such a vast gathering of people created a high pressure, tense environment.



“I’ve been with the Rays for 7 years, so a stadium this packed is definitely something new and exciting to experience,” outfielder Kevin Kiermaier observed. “But that’s playoff baseball, right?”



“Between the crowd noise and the masks, it’s been tough to communicate in the dugout,” added Manager Kevin Cash.



LA Dodger players seemed to be unfazed by the crowd size, with one anonymous player observing, “We have had dozens of protests larger than this within the last few months.”



Game 3 is set for Friday at 5 pm.

