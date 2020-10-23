Brickbat: Say No More, Say No More

Some British couples who do not live together won't be allowed to have sex or even sleep over at each other's homes under new restrictions that recently went into force to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Couples who live in "high risk" Tier 2 areas who do not live together and aren't part of a support bubble can meet only outdoors and must maintain a distance of six feet. A support bubble is a household of one person and a second household of any size. A person can be a member of only one support bubble. Those who live in Tier 2 areas are also barred from traveling to lower-risk Tier 1 areas to socialize indoors.