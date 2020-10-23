Episode 1163 Scott Adams PART1: Who Won the Debate and Why, Bobulinski Bombshell, Fake News Galore

October 23, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Tony Bobulinski confirms Hunter email
  • MSM/Democrat collusion for political benefit
  • Disappearing the biggest story of the year…successfully
  • Balancing need to be SAFE…and have an ECONOMY
  • Big modern economies are driven by cheap energy
  • Understanding influence and evidence thereof

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1163 Scott Adams PART1: Who Won the Debate and Why, Bobulinski Bombshell, Fake News Galore appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.