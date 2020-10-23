My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Tony Bobulinski confirms Hunter email
- MSM/Democrat collusion for political benefit
- Disappearing the biggest story of the year…successfully
- Balancing need to be SAFE…and have an ECONOMY
- Big modern economies are driven by cheap energy
- Understanding influence and evidence thereof
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1163 Scott Adams PART1: Who Won the Debate and Why, Bobulinski Bombshell, Fake News Galore appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.