My LA Times Op Ed on Why the Constitution Requires Including Undocumented Immigrants in House Reapportionment Counts

Earlier today, the LA Times published my op ed about the key issue at stake in Trump v. New York, a case currently before the Supreme Court, involving a challenge to the Trump Administration's plan to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 apportionment counts for the House of Representatives. Here is an excerpt:

The Supreme Court recently decided to hear Trump v. New York, a case challenging the Trump administration's decision to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census counts that would be used in apportioning House seats.

There are important issues on which the Constitution is vague. But not in this case. The constitutional text is clear and the Trump administration's position is wrong.

The word "persons" is often used in the Constitution to refer to all people, as opposed to only citizens. When a constitutional provision applies only to citizens, it uses that very word, as in the Privileges and Immunities Clause, which prevents states from denying various rights to "citizens" of other states but not noncitizens.

Moreover, if the term "free persons" were limited to citizens, there would have been no need for the exclusion of "Indians not taxed," a phrase primarily denoting Native Americans living under the authority of tribal governments. Such persons were not citizens at the time of the founding and indeed did not become citizens until Congress passed a law to that effect in 1924.

There is even less support for the idea that "persons" is somehow defined by immigration status….

It might seem strange that congressional apportionment includes noncitizens who cannot vote. But large numbers of nonvoters have always been included in apportionment counts. At the time of the founding, and for generations afterward, most state governments denied the franchise to women and to many men who failed to meet property qualifications. Yet both groups were counted for apportionment….

And even today, most states deny the vote to children under 18, many convicted felons and some of the mentally ill. Yet all these groups still count.

The problem of nonvoters being "represented" by politicians elected by others is partly mitigated by the fact that the interests and sympathies of voters and nonvoters are often intertwined. Thus many adults are sympathetic to the interests of children, and many voters in states with large populations of noncitizens are supportive of undocumented immigrants, sometimes to the extent of establishing "sanctuary" jurisdictions to protect them.