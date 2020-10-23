Stopping the Revolution: Restore Law and Order

In the previous piece we argued that the upheaval that has been convulsing America in the last four months is a revolution in progress.

This revolution has been launched by American Marxists and its goal is seizure of power through the destabilization and demoralization of our society.

We must see these events for what they are and act accordingly. It is no exaggeration to say that this is a national emergency. To prevent Marxist radicals from taking over proper measures must be taken.

The most immediate and urgent need is to restore law and order. If government has any justification at all, it is to maintain the rule of law so that its citizens are safe in their persons and property. Any government that fails to keep law and order abrogates its most basic responsibility. Such government forsakes the very duty which is given as the main reason for its existence.

No society can function successfully without the rule of law. When the rule of law is absent civil society breaks down and violence and chaos inevitably follow. Lawless societies are ripe for takeover by criminal or revolutionary elements (which are often one and the same thing). Marxist revolutionaries have always been aware of this, which is why they have sought to foment chaos and turmoil in their target countries. It is in the midst of such societal disarray that they can rise to power. And after they succeed, they invariably unleash a reign of terror.

This blueprint is now being followed by Marxist revolutionists in the USA. The organization leading this effort on the ground is Black Lives Matter. BLM – along with other Marxist groups such as Antifa – constitutes the militant wing of the movement. BLM has done an excellent job as far as its mission is concerned: burning and looting on an unprecedented scale, destroying thousands and thousands of businesses, terrorizing local populations and setting dozens of cities on fire. Black Lives Matter has managed to sow chaos and lawlessness from coast to coast, inflicting a level of destruction and damage not seen in America since the Civil War.

Exploiting the disorder, the radicals have already managed to seize control in some places. It happened, for example, in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. This is the jurisdiction where Mark and Patricia McCloskey tried to defend themselves and their property from the violent BLM mob that came to terrorize their neighborhood.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey defending themselves and their property against the militant BLM mob led by Marxist revolutionaries

As you may have heard, on June 28 BLM hooligans broke through the gate of their private community and threatened to burn their house down and kill them along with their dog. This is Mark McCloskey’s description of what happened:

“Horde, absolute horde came through the now smashed-down gates coming right at the house… And these people were right up in my face, I was scared to death. And then, I stood out there. The only thing we said is ‘This is private property. Go back. Private property. Leave now.’ At that point, everybody got enraged. There were people wearing body armor. One person pulled out some loaded pistol magazines and clicked them together and said that you were next. We were threatened with our lives, threatened with our house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get. I mean, those you know, I really thought it was Storming the Bastille that we would be dead and the house would be burned and there was nothing we could do about it. It was a huge and frightening crowd. And there they were, at the broken gate, coming at us.” [transcript edited slightly for clarity]

In a truly shocking development, it was the McCloskeys who were charged with felonies while no one in the threatening mob was held to account. And this despite the fact that nine people were initially charged with trespassing (as all should have been). However, the City Council, which is run by hard-core leftists, decided to drop all charges against the so-called “protestors.” Instead, the local machinery turned against the McCloskeys with a vengeance.

The campaign is led by Kimberly M. Gardner, circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis. It was she who had the obviously innocent McCloskeys indicted. People should know that Kimberly Gardner is a “Soros-funded Marxist prosecutor” who works for the destruction of our society by subverting our justice system and the rule of law. In her three-year term so far as a circuit attorney, she has already let loose thousands of felons. Here is an account of her lamentable tenure from Wikipedia:

“Gardner took office on January 6, 2017. She is the first African American to head the Circuit Attorney’s Office. Under Gardner’s tenure, St. Louis has seen a significant increase in non-prosecuted felonies. In 2019, St. Louis police sought 7,045 felony cases, but only 1,641 were prosecuted by Gardner’s office. Many were returned to the police citing insufficient evidence, despite claims of sufficient evidence to prosecute by the police union.”

This Marxist prosecutor is also a serious swindler and lawbreaker herself. This is what we learn about her:

“In 2019, Gardner admitted to repeat campaign finance violations dating back to her time as a Missouri State Legislator. These violations included using campaign donations to pay for a private apartment. Gardner reached an agreement with the Missouri Ethics Commission to pay a settlement of $6,314 in lieu of a $63,009 fine.”

But the corruption of the local St. Louis judiciary is not the worst of it. One of the ringleaders of the riot at the McCloskeys’ house was a woman by the name of Cori Bush. During the disturbance Bush stood in front of their residence with a bullhorn screaming “You can’t stop the revolution.” She was later identified by Mark McCloskey as “Marxist liberal activist leading a mob to our neighborhood.”

Bush’s revolutionary fervor should come as no surprise given that she is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and other Marxist-inspired organizations. Less than two months after the McCloskey incident, Bush won the Democratic Primary in Missouri’s 1st congressional district. Not surprisingly, her campaign was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, the socialist US senator from Vermont, as well other leftwing extremists. With virtually no Republican presence in the district, Bush will face no real opposition in the general election that will take place less than two weeks from now. This means that this Marxist radical will soon become a US Congresswoman from Missouri. After she is sworn into office in Washington, D.C. in January of next year, Cori Bush will join dozens of other Marxists and socialists in Congress in their pursuit of America’s subversion on the federal level.

According to Joshua Lawson writing in the Federalist:

“Bush will fit right in with the pre-existing “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), all open socialists who were first elected in 2018.”

There are far more Marxists and socialists in Congress than the average voter would ever suspect. In 2014 former Congressman Allen West identified seventy such individuals. Today there are many more and they are enjoying steadily increasing prominence and power. Some of the well-known figures include Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Maxine Waters, and Jerry Nadler, among many others.

Like Missouri’s first Congressional district, a number of other jurisdictions in the United States are coming under the sway of Marxist radicals. As in St. Louis, they are able to use the local government, judiciary and law enforcement to pursue their agenda of dismantling of America’s civil society, justice system and values. Like the Russian Bolsheviks and the Nazis just prior to their power grab, they dictate the situation on the ground through violence and intimidation. They refuse to prosecute criminals while criminalizing the actions of Americans who are trying to protect themselves from the terror unleashed by the militant arm of the Revolution.

Mark McCloskey described the situation correctly when he said:

“These radicals are not content with marching in the streets. They want to walk the hall of Congress, they want to take over, they want power… These are the people who will be in charge of your future and the future of your children.”

To stop this Marxist coup, it is imperative that the rule of law be restored in America. If it is not, these dangerous radicals who now control the Democrat Party and many of our institutions will use the chaos to successfully execute their power grab.

The good news is that there are enough resources on the local, state and federal levels to restore order. In those jurisdictions where this decision was taken, order was re-established within 48 hours. The reason why the lawlessness has spread is not because the law enforcement was unequal to the job, but because its hands were tied. It was simply not allowed to use the means required to stop the unrest set in motion by BLM and its supporters and collaborators. America’s police have been neutralized by leftist operatives who pose as public officials. These subversives have infiltrated all levels of government and now possess sufficient clout to be able to restrain law enforcement from performing its basic duties.

The sight of cops standing by as rioting and looting is taking place is hard to take. The police have been so demoralized that, when attacked, they now routinely retreat and flee from the place of crime rather than defend themselves and the communities they are supposed to protect. Footage of mobs pouncing on abandoned police buildings and cars with impunity now proliferates everywhere.

This does not bode well. If we want to survive as a functioning society, we must let law enforcement do its job. The police must be allowed to use whatever means are necessary to put an end to the ongoing destruction of our communities. Being able to use force to stop ongoing criminal activity has always been a basic principle of policing. This principle was abandoned on May 28, 2020 when the mob attacked Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct station and Mayor Jacob Frey ordered the police to run away rather than defend the premises. Like Elvis in his heyday, the police just “left the building.”

A reporter for RT documented the devastation that ensued. In a tweet she posted in the moments after the police fled, she wrote:

“Police flee. Chaos utter chaos. Terrifying moment, thought I’d be hit.”

This is what generally happens when cops are ordered to abandon their posts in the face of criminal wrongdoing.

This from a report about the event:

“Faced with angry, violent protesters after George Floyd’s death, Minneapolis city leaders made the unprecedented decision to abandon a police station. It marked not only the further erosion of the department’s relationship with the community, but perhaps the beginning of a shift in American policing.”

The reporter’s intuition was correct: the event did mark a shift in American policing. The attitude of the Minneapolis city leaders has been adopted to various degrees by many jurisdictions across the United States. Needless to say, the results have been disastrous.

The abandonment of basic principles of law enforcement now threatens to tear apart American society. Even Joe Biden, the corrupt politician that he is, can see how things should be handled. When asked in June to comment on the upheaval that was sweeping the country, he said that “ten to fifteen percent” of Americans are “just not very good people.” Many of those Joe Biden was referring to are being used as foot soldiers by their Marxist organizers in the BLM campaign of chaos fomentation. Joe Biden recently elaborated how the cops should deal with such criminal elements. According to him, the police should shoot intransigent delinquents “in the leg” to stop them from committing their acts of wrongdoing if they spurn attempts at de-escalation. Even though Biden’s comment drew protestations from the left, which does not want to see its base risking leg injuries, the point Biden was trying to put across is in accordance with convention. It has always been the common practice to handle looters in this way. And there is a good reason for this. A society that allows looting and wanton destruction of property will sooner or later disintegrate in violence at great cost to life and everything else.

If America wants to survive as anything resembling civil society, it needs to follow the Biden protocol. Being a nation of compassion, our first concern is to prevent injury to all parties and de-escalation is obviously the preferred option. The looters should be given clear and repeated warnings, but if they choose to continue the police must be allowed to take the appropriate steps. It will be up to the looters to decide whether they wish to persist or be served Biden’s medicine.

We have the moral duty and imperative to restore the rule of law in this country. If we do not do what is right, there will be a harsh price to pay. The disorder has been deliberately induced by the Marxists for the purpose of taking over our society. If we do not act, they will take advantage of the opportunity and impose tyranny and terror such as these shores have never seen.

