There Is No Covid and There Is No Pandemic

It is important to point out that this information is not new, it is not surprising, it is not “conspiracy theory,” and it will not be reported in the mainstream media. It is however, illustrative of the blatant deception and criminal fraud being pursued by not only the claimed ruling ‘elite,’ but by the entire political class and the CDC as well. This fraud is being perpetrated and advanced by those pretending to represent all of you; those immoral and evil people that make up what is called government. They promise to uphold a duty to protect society from any infringement on its liberty, but the opposite of course is the case. All that is certain about politicians, the lowest form of human on earth, is that they at every level are the most dangerous enemy of mankind.

The information that outlines this hoax comes directly from the CDC. The report in question is called the: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 from Patient with Coronavirus Disease, United States. The analysis was done by Dr. Tom Cowan, and reported on by Jon Rappoport. While this report is somewhat complicated to read by the layperson, it is very clear in that it exposes the absolute fraud involved in attempting to cover up that no real isolation or proof that SARS-CoV-2 exists has ever been accomplished. This is evident in that the CDC’s own report exposes this fact, while attempting to show otherwise. This is pure deception based on the CDC’s belief that the American public is to too stupid to understand their dishonest trickery.

Rappoport’s analysis is spot on, and goes into great detail about the unscientific and asinine methods used to attempt to hide the truth in a lie. The CDC article in question was discovered by Sally Fallon Morrell. Her co-author, Dr. Cowen, exposes the fraud in his article titled: “Only Poisoned Monkey Kidney Cells ‘Grew’ the ‘Virus’.” The entire process was a scam, just like the virus is a scam. Of course, none of this is about any deadly virus; it is only about using a make-believe virus as an instrument of fear in order to gain mass compliance so as to achieve the total submission of billions of people. In that light, this entire episode in the U.S. could be classified as a false flag operation, but instead of attempting to use misplaced terror to go to war against another country, this war sought will be against the citizens of America and the world.

In simple terms, the basis of all this analysis is that no isolation, separation, or identification of any deadly novel coronavirus has ever occurred. The CDC report makes clear that instead of isolating and doing any proper gene sequencing, only 37 pairs of completely unpurified samples out of approximately 30,000 were tested by using PCR probes. No PCR test can isolate or identify this ‘virus.” No PCR test can diagnose anything referred to as Covid-19. In addition, this information was put into a computer program, which is scientific and manipulated fraud. A consensus method was then used to decide the results of this fraudulent isolation ‘attempt,’ negating any true science whatsoever. The entirety of this so-called analysis was nothing more than a premeditated attempt to deceive the public, and to advance propaganda so treacherous as to have the ability to shut down the world, cause future mass death and destruction, and destroy the economy of this country and beyond.

As I reported in this article, the numbers of deaths worldwide this year are close to the same or less than last year. In other words, there are no additional deaths worldwide, and a similar analysis of the United States deaths shows the same conclusion. That conclusion is that there are no additional deaths. So where is the ‘pandemic?’ It seems those deaths due to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and many other diseases and natural causes are all down this year. Of course this is not true, it is just that every death possible is coded as a Covid death in order to pad the numbers so the state can continue to spread its fear. This is all part of the scheme to keep this scam alive.

This virus plot was designed in the first degree, and planned for many years in advance. Timing was extremely important, as the populace had to be considered weak enough, and fearful enough to accept the deception that a dangerous virus was not only present, but also was deadly enough to infect all, and kill large numbers of people. This happened almost overnight, and within a few weeks, the entire nation had been brought to its knees. A coup of this magnitude is difficult to imagine, and almost impossible to believe, but just from March until April of this year, the world was transformed from one that was open and functioning to one that was shut down and on the verge of collapse. Since that time, things have not improved, as the rest of the spring and summer brought continued devastation. During that time, some things were opened again, although restrictions remained in place, but that was just a carrot dangled before the people in order to perpetuate the pandemic fear long enough to get to the next flu season. Now the state terror will not only resume, but will be much worse. This is already obvious, as more lockdowns are occurring around the world, as the fake case numbers continue to rise due to bogus PCR testing. We are now entering the more advanced stage of this conspiracy, and the final push is beginning, and will most likely take off without pause after the ludicrous presidential election occurs.

There truly is no time left. Without mass resistance, without serious pushback by large numbers of people, and without a refusal to obey state mandates, we face unprecedented times. Everything the people have been told about this fake ‘virus’ emergency has been a lie. That was the plan all along, and it will continue to get worse and more deadly every day until total control is achieved. Once that happens, there will be no road back. It is time to stand together, instead of allowing hate to be bred by your masters.

