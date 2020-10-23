Sometimes you just want a speedy, informative rage read—a book where you can learn a little something and also get your heart rate up. For people of nearly every political stripe, Welfare for the Rich should fit the bill. The subtitle is "How Your Tax Dollars End Up in Millionaires' Pockets—and What You Can Do About It," but the first bit is the most compelling and attention-grabbing.

Longtime friend of Reason Phil Harvey and his co-author Lisa Conyers lay out in absolutely infuriating detail how the wealthy use the power of the state to snatch your money for their farms, stadiums, banks, real estate developments, and more. The topic is timely, but sadly most of Harvey's and Conyers' examples are both evergreen and bipartisan.