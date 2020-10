Bernie Sanders On Biden’s List For Housing Secretary Due To His Experience Owning Lots Of Houses

WILMINGTON, DE—Progressives are celebrating after Biden's social media manager revealed Biden is "seriously looking" at Bernie Sanders for HUD Secretary once he is elected president. According to campaign sources, Biden believes Sanders is a great pick for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development due to his experience with owning an insane amount of houses.

