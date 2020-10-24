Episode 1164 Scott Adams: Coyotes to Protect the Border, Black Support for President Trump, Mask Science

October 24, 2020
No Comments

Content:

  • Coyotes carry children across the border?
  • Why Israel loves President Trump
  • President Trump’s ability to be what each situation requires
  • Black voters increasingly support President Trump
  • Determining truth and lies in the news
  • NYT Claim: Masks reduce COVID19 40%

