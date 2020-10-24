My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Coyotes carry children across the border?
- Why Israel loves President Trump
- President Trump’s ability to be what each situation requires
- Black voters increasingly support President Trump
- Determining truth and lies in the news
- NYT Claim: Masks reduce COVID19 40%
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1164 Scott Adams: Coyotes to Protect the Border, Black Support for President Trump, Mask Science appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.