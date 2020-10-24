Narrow-Minded, Single-Issue Israelite Won’t Shut Up About Opposing Baal Worship

ANCIENT NEAR EAST—Despite the apparent peace and prosperity in the kingdom of Judah, one Israelite won’t stop talking about how awful it is to keep the high places of Baal and Asherah poles in place. The narrow-minded, single-issue man has petitioned his local leaders and even the king himself to tear down the places of worship and return to serving God alone. For some reason, he thinks this one issue will make a difference.

