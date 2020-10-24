The Irony Behind the Handmaid Slur Against Amy Coney Barrett

As soon as Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to the US Supreme Court, the left predictably pounced. A little less predictable were the merciless and inaccurate accusations about her involvement in People of Praise, a charismatic Christian group in which she held the role of a “handmaid.” Progressives saw this as their “gotcha” moment, because of course it was evidence that she would chip away at reproductive and women’s rights if confirmed to the court.

In reality, the handmaid title was given to women who counseled others on significant life events, such as marriage and child rearing. Realizing the term’s connotations have significantly changed over time — having been linked inextricably to the dystopian society created by feminist author Margaret Atwood — People of Praise changed it to “leaders.”

Regardless, liberal activists across the country came out in droves this past weekend, many donned in handmaid outfits, to protest Judge Barrett’s nomination for fear of what they believe will lead to a loss of women’s equality and rights.

Ironically, many of the progressives who denounce Barrett are the same people who advocate for a system of governance that would impede the hard earned progress of women. They fight for a system that believes more government — not civil society or an individual’s own merits, productivity or perseverance — is the answer to every critical issue confronting the country.

This is a system that promises free education, health care and daycare but in return, assumes more control over one’s life.

A woman who’s been nominated to the highest court in the land because of her commanding intellect and impressive credentials is no more a handmaid than women in the purported future that protestors believe is in store should she be confirmed.

It is policies such as the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, that require greater subservience to the government and less reliance on individual initiative and industry.

