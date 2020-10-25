My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- French Islamic terror crackdown
- The second wave of COVID19
- Health insurance costs are NOT based on risk?
- Kanye’s interview on Joe Rogan
- Election aftermath
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1165 Scott Adams: Kanye Interview Discussed, Hunter’s Naughty Video, Middle East Strategy, More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.