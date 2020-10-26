Episode 1166 Scott Adams PART1: Giggling Harris, President George, 60 Minutes, NXIVM, Slaughter Meter Update

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- President Trump’s 60 Minutes interview
- Kamala Harris 60 Minutes interview
- Hunter’s laptop, unsubstantiated accusations?
- President Trump’s economic plan
- NY “Jews for Trump”, thousands…rally
- Joe Biden puts a lid on…last 9 days of his campaign?
