My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

President Trump’s 60 Minutes interview

Kamala Harris 60 Minutes interview

Hunter’s laptop, unsubstantiated accusations?

President Trump’s economic plan

NY “Jews for Trump”, thousands…rally

Joe Biden puts a lid on…last 9 days of his campaign?

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1166 Scott Adams PART1: Giggling Harris, President George, 60 Minutes, NXIVM, Slaughter Meter Update appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.