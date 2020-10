WASHINGTON, D.C.—Only one day after the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court, AOC is calling for leftists in Washington to pack the courts with liberal judges. According to AOC, the next administration ought to "at least double" the size of the court by adding 3 progressive justices to the bench.

