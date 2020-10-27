Brickbat: That Was Then, This Is Now

During her successful 2018 run to become Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot campaigned on a promise to reduce the city's dependence on fines and fees to balance its budget, noting they fall disproportionately on the poor and minorities. Now, Lightfoot is facing the possibility of a more than $1 billion deficit in 2021 and her budget proposal calls on police to ticket anyone driving as little as 6 mph over the speed limit clocked using speed cameras. Currently, only those driving 10 mph or more above the speed limit get ticketed. Her proposal would have drivers receive a warning for their first violation and a $35 ticket for each additional time they are caught driving 6 to 10 mph above the limit.