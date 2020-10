ATLANTA, GA—CNN is in mourning today after the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. To recognize this momentous tragedy, CNN President Jeff Zucker has announced that the majestic flag of the People's Republic of China will be flown at half-mast for the remainder of the day.

The post CNN Mourns ACB Confirmation By Flying Chinese Flag At Half-Mast appeared first on The Babylon Bee.