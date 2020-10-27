My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Packing the court enthusiasm
- Poll expectations and predictions
- Whiteboard: “Leave it all on the field”
- Philly riots, election impact
- Therapeutic mental health environments
- NXIVM’s Keith Raniere case questions
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1167 Scott Adams: Trump is on a Glide Path to Reelection, NXIVM Update, Philly Riots Help Trump, Supreme Court appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.