My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Packing the court enthusiasm

Poll expectations and predictions

Whiteboard: “Leave it all on the field”

Philly riots, election impact

Therapeutic mental health environments

NXIVM’s Keith Raniere case questions

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1167 Scott Adams: Trump is on a Glide Path to Reelection, NXIVM Update, Philly Riots Help Trump, Supreme Court appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.