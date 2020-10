WASHINGTON, D.C.—To make things easier on the successful wife, justice, and mother of seven, the Supreme Court has installed a garage door behind the bench so Amy Coney Barrett can drive right up to the bench in her minivan while on the way to drop the kids off at soccer practice.

