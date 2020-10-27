The “Lady” and the “Tramp”

I am, of course, speaking of Alex (or Sandy) Ocasio-Cortez and The Donald – with a blunt play on words. Neither of them is suitable for polite company, are they? Unlike the famous Disney movie duo, they are neither cute nor loveable. Indeed, they are dangerous to liberty, to freedom, to peace, and to prosperity.

The latest spat between The Donald – POTUS, Massa, and hated by all (according to the media) – and the young congresscritter from somewhere in the stews of New York City? Apparently, the congresscritter is upset with the POTUS because he dissed her in a speech to blue-collar workers in Pennsylvania. According to MSN, he asked, “She did go to college, right?”

Of course, it was a rhetorical question: Trump knows the ultra-leftist, socialist, ex-bartender DID graduate “cum laude” from Boston University. Indeed, she had a “double-degree” of a Bachelor of Arts in both international relations and economics.

She was also a protégé of Ted Kennedy, worked on a Bernie Sanders campaign, and played progressive politics in Flint, Michigan and Standing Rock Reservation (North Dakota) before defeating the long-time incumbent Democrat which had “represented” her home district in New York City to go to Congress in 2019.

It is a fair question of Trump to ask about her – as tactless, blunt, and mouthy as he is. Because her promotion of various things (most notably the “Green New Deal”) and her comments and answers on various things. In addition to her shady business and political dealings (not, I admit, on the scale of Harris), she comes across as singularly stupid about such things as garbage disposals and gardening. Her grasp of government seems to be tenuous, at best.

But the true reason to question what she actually did to “earn” a degree from a once-respected university is not these gaffes. Rather, it comes in what she pushes and understands about things like the economy, government spending, public and international policy and such things. It is more than just her avowed socialism, which seems to be more in line with Lenin, Stalin, Mao and Castro than with … say Marx or any of the current crop of socialists in control of Europe. Her words make her come across as an extreme statist who believes that government should control every aspect of life. And is the solution to every human problem.

It isn’t just libertarians and conservatives that find her hard to accept as anything but stupid – or behaving like that. Various Democrats, some media outlets, and even many socialists and Communists find her annoying and even dangerous.

Of course, Trump is little better in many ways – and shares some traits with the young woman less than half his age. Trump comes across as a boastful liar who seems not to understand many things well. He annoys many, many people (especially Media, Democrats, and a host of “old-time” Republicans). Worse, he intentionally goes out of his way to irritate people – just as she does. And both of them seem to have an incredible force of will.

A trait that they share with many products, famous and infamous, of the City of New York. Indominable, especially when it comes to gaining power and wealth, and controlling others. It is a trait which The Donald shares with at least some former Presidents, And it is a trait with Ocasio-Cortez shares with a good many would-be tyrants, revolutionaries, and “vanguards of the masses” (or proletariat, if you prefer).

They are both demagogues, but today we “enjoy” a plethora of such in most of the political parties.

And both of them are threats to any hope of restoration of a republic, much less a truly rational, free society. We need to remember that, in the days and weeks ahead.

But we need to pay more attention to other things as well.

First, Ocasio-Cortez’s lack of knowledge, wisdom, and basic functioning of society, the economy, and other matters reminds us of the state of education in 2020, and for the last several decades. Boston University – like MOST universities today – is skilled at indoctrinating and propagandizing its students. It is obviously a failure at truly teaching them even basic knowledge. At least in the case of Ocasio-Cortez, and she seems to be typical of the 20- and 30-somethings of her generation: arrogant, persuaded of their superiority to those older (and younger) than them. And to those of different political views. If not smart, she is indeed cunning, and clearly skilled in political games. That is what the universities are presenting.

Second, she is typical of true-believers. Not just on the radical left, regressive, extreme Democrat side, but ALL political true-believers. Or so she seems: her belief in the so-called progressive, “democratic socialism” seems to be sincere.

Or is it?

Like The Donald, she is first and foremost a celebrity. Skilled in selling herself, especially through social media. Her morality (again, like Trump’s?) is simple: me first. No one is allowed to be neutral towards her, much less condemning or critical of her. They must be her loyal followers – even her worshippers.

It is a bad combination. But there is one more thing to keep in mind. The Donald is 74. Sandy Ocasio-Cortez is 31. Too many people see her and her ilk as the future. She will (barring an accident of some sort) be around for a long time to come. No matter what threat The Donald poses to the Fifty States, he won’t be around for a very long time: a decade, maybe? She has nigh unto a half-century.

Just some things to think about.