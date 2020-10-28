Aaron Maté Interviews & Is Interviewed on ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’

Award winning journalist Aaron Maté might be best known for his writings, featured on Real Clear Politics and The Grayzone, but he hosts a show on YouTube called “Push Back” and as always, these programs are worthy of attention of not only libertarians but truth seekers and anti-war advocates. Recently, several Pushback videos were posted to YouTube (and I do hope the Grayzone, considering YouTube’s recent purges, continues to be hosted), which I will outline below but also Aaron Maté himself was interviewed to voice his concerns and opinions as well. Of course, no “main stream” or “legacy media” platform would cover such topics.

The below video is an interview with José Bustani, “the former head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) reveals new details of how he was targeted in the lead-up to the Iraq war, when the Bush administration engineered his ouster for impeding its plans to invade,” which was posted on October 21st.

Each and everyone of these videos are important, perhaps more so than all the “political theater” surrounding us.

