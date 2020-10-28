U.S.—Well, this is epic: you can now get Ben Shapiro's voice for your GPS unit.
The post Ben Shapiro's Voice Now Available For Your GPS appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Aggregating The Best In Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—Well, this is epic: you can now get Ben Shapiro's voice for your GPS unit.
The post Ben Shapiro's Voice Now Available For Your GPS appeared first on The Babylon Bee.