SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Jack Dorsey was summoned to the Senate's hearing on Big Tech today, but he was tripping on acid with the spider-monkeys off the southern coast of St. Bart's, so he quickly called up his office and had his people hire a homeless man hanging out in front of Twitter's headquarters to fill in for him.

