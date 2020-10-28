Will Biden Announce the End of Covid-19 If Elected? A Fantasy? You Be the Judge

[A different version of this story was published at MY CORNER on August 22, 2020; but as my recollections and memory continue to provoke me, I offer a fuller account now.]

Friends,

Dozing off on my comfy couch recently, I imagined that I had met for cocktails with a good friend who is a highly-placed scientist working with the National Institutes for Health (NIH). And that he had revealed some shocking news to me. When I awoke that conversation seemed too real and, I thought, maybe it wasn’t just reverie, that maybe it had in fact occurred. The more I thought of it, the more real it seemed. The time, the place, even the drinks we ordered at the eatery all appeared too tangible, too specific for a daydream. Even my car was parked in a different position from where I had left it the day before. So, let me relate what I vividly recall, and you be the judge…fantasy or reality? – BDC

*****

If Joe Biden is elected president in November, will he announce the end of the pandemic? This is the intelligence that I (apparently) gleaned recently from a very highly-placed research scientist who is also well-connected to the upper echelons of the Democratic Party.

You see, this scientist—let’s call him “Dr. P”—essentially revealed this to me when we met the other day. Dr. P is a friend and a senior scientist, who has many years of professional experience with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes for Health (NIH). And his critical data I must reveal.

Let me add that my friend is one of only two remaining Democratic friends I still have (the other is a second cousin now in the California State Psychiatric Hospital). I once had several left wing friends but they have all now given up on me in exasperation and despair at my reactionary views, breaking off all contact and pronouncing me beyond redemption and salvation.

But “Dr. P” continues to befriend me, and as most of his left wing friends in the profession are so horribly insufferable and priggish, he delights in conversing with me clandestinely on occasion.

Now, let me state clearly what I discovered in conversing with my friend. You see, we had met for a couple of highballs at one of the few eateries still open for in-dining in the area. It was at his request, and his invitation seemed strangely urgent. So we gathered for a couple of stiff ones. When he greeted me he was almost bubbling over with the desire to share his highly-secret information. And I was all-ears.

Here’s how the conversation went (I repeat his words almost verbatim as I recall them):

“Boyd, I really needed to tell someone about this!”

I answered: “Just what is it? You seem so bothered. How can I help?”

And Dr. P responded, leaning across the table in my direction and lowering his voice, but with heightened and visible excitement:

“Well, here’s the thing: If Joe Biden is elected come the November 2020 election, this COVID pandemic will begin to disappear as a national health problem. Biden will go on television and announce that, and by his swearing in on January 20 next year, it will be practically gone as a major health issue. The news media won’t be talking about it that much. I know this for fact, as my high-placed Democratic friends have told me so.”

I have to admit I was stunned, taken totally aback by this revelation. How was it possible that COVID, certainly the worst health pestilence since the Black Death nearly wiped out the entire population of Europe seven centuries ago—How was it possible that simply because Joe Biden might get elected that it would for all intents and purposes just disappear as a major concern in three months?

I didn’t know what to say, so I inquired further prudently and carefully:

“What do you mean? How will this be possible? What do you know that the rest of us—at least the rest of us who are not among the elite —don’t know?”

My Democratic scientist friend replied, even more cautiously and urgently than before, scoping out the rest of the eatery once-over for unwanted ears and attention:

“Boyd, most of the panic and hysteria we see today is generated by the media and Democrat leaders. Yes, COVID is very serious and has infected hundreds of thousands of people with thousands dying. But most of the cases are not life-threatening, and the infected persons recover. Most medical professionals understand this. We see situations in Europe where recoveries have occurred without the chaotic measures employed here in the United States

“Not only that, but, as you might figure out, there is a pronounced and very heavy political element to all of this in our country. Most of the major health leaders follow along the political trends. It’s not that they are dishonest or anything like that; they just are caught up in the same frenzy that most everyone else is.

“Most of the deaths, as you know, are with senior citizens who already have life-threatening health conditions. Many live is assisted living or retirement centers in close proximity. An elderly lady who has COPD and Immune Deficiency conditions, should she get even a mild case of COVID, well, that could be enough to maybe kill her.

“Among us professionals we all know that. But if she should die, well, the cause will be officially ‘due to COVID’.

“And the media is using this and the stats in a dramatically political way. It’s become an extension of the Russia Hoax, the Ukraine Caper, the Mail Box ‘Rapture,’ the Trump Tax Tempest, and so on, to get power and throw out Donald Trump.”

Again, I was stunned, feeling like someone had belted me in the stomach with a large stethoscope. And I inquired further:

“So, what are you telling me, P?”

And my scientist friend quickly responded:

“What I am saying is that come November 3, if Joe Biden is elected, you will see a marked change in how the pandemic is covered. And in a short while Biden will announce a cure. At the same time, there will be a big drop in cases and deaths because we will start counting only COVID cases not those with complicating conditions. And, most importantly, you’ll see no more dramatic stories on CNN and MSNBC and in the major media. In fact, the coverage will be positive. Biden has already planned his major speech from his basement, already written on teleprompter about the ending of the pandemic and how he is responsible.”

My mouth was wide open, gaping in amazement as I heard my friend’s words. That our media and political elites would be capable of this, well, floored me. How could this happen in America where our governmental institutions, like the FBI, are always above reproach?

So I inquired a bit further:

“But, tell me, are you saying that our scientific community is in league or cooperating with our political leaders, that is, the Democrats?”

And Dr. P replied quickly:

“Not exactly. There are all sorts of scientific analyses and views. Take what has happened to hydroxychloroquine. On almost every news outlet it is condemned, and anyone who administers it is branded a quack. And in the public mind it is seen negatively. Do you understand? Perceptions are generated and then elevated to almost divine, unassailable truth.

“Right now the media, both national and local, are engaged in a campaign which is essentially political. And the health sector, as divided as it is, doesn’t speak with one voice, although the impression in the public is that it does.”

Then, following up again, I asked:

“What about a vaccine?”

My friend responded: “Well, in early 2021 Biden will stand in front of the White House with his teleprompter and make the triumphant announcement that under his watch a miracle vaccine was produced and will be distributed. It’s that simple. Trump will get no credit for the development whatsoever.”

I have to admit I was incredulous listening to Dr. P’s Intel. I wondered why he would share all this with me. After all, he is a registered Democrat, and I am not.

When I queried him about that, he admitted that the burden of the information was too much for him, it weighed heavily on him and his conscience. His wide acquaintance with highly-placed members of his profession and his knowledge of how Democrats were using and manipulating science troubled him. And he had to, as it were, spill the beans.

Why didn’t he go to the press, I wondered. And he allowed that he was deathly afraid of being doxxed, of being shunned by his profession, and of “cancel culture” that would severely punish him and his family.

For that reason, I do not use his name, but I did believe that this account, whether just dreamed or real, was of such importance that it needed to get out.

I did have one last question for him, and it was this: but what happens if Trump is re-elected? And he just shook his head and groaned:

“In that case, COVID will just simply go on and on for a long while…at least until Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler come forward with new Intel that the Trump campaign was working hand-in-hand with the Uzbekistan secret service to influence the elections and change the vote totals in Kalispell, Montana, and Dalton, Georgia. I’m not making this up! That’s the next scandal they’re hatching right now. They’ve already got two agents on the ground in Tashkent and have already contracted with the Crowd Phlegm cointelpro group located in Cyprus. You just wait.”

Just at that moment entered into the restaurant, which had hitherto been almost empty except for us, a well-dressed man exuding what seemed a supercilious attitude to all around him. And my friend almost immediately clammed up and abruptly rose from our table, hurriedly exiting the eatery.

I followed him out, but not at once, not knowing the reason for his sudden departure. But outside, as I prepared to leave, I spied him, and in curiosity sidled over and asked why his quick exit.

It seems that the well-dressed newcomer was a co-worker of my friend, and my friend feared that his presence there with me might raise uncomfortable questions.

I understood. And we said our good-byes and went our separate ways.

*****

Was this a fantasy that I imagined one sleepy afternoon, or does this tale contain an element of reality? If Biden should win the presidential election will we see some “miracles” occur right before our eyes? If so, the media will rave in excitement, the politicians will ooh-and-aww and heap praises on Biden and Harris, and the Great Pestilence of 2020—the most serious and dangerous event to afflict humanity since the Black Death of the 14th Century that killed fifty million souls—will recede rapidly in importance and significance.

Reprinted with the author’s permission.

The post Will Biden Announce the End of Covid-19 If Elected? A Fantasy? You Be the Judge appeared first on LewRockwell.