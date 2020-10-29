Episode 1169 Scott Adams: GDP Zooms, Anonymous No More, Men Versus Women in Politics and Who Wins the Election

October 29, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • CNN: News for Idiots
  • Ted Cruz questions Jack Dorsey
  • Anonymous NYT writer, Miles Taylor
  • Tucker’s mysteriously stolen documents
  • Mutated COVID19 sweeping Europe
  • My principles for success

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1169 Scott Adams: GDP Zooms, Anonymous No More, Men Versus Women in Politics and Who Wins the Election appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,