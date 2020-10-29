Video of R Street Institute Event with Two Ilyas—Myself and Ilya Shapiro Speaking about Our New Books

The R Street Institute has made available video of their recent online event featuring, not one but TWO Ilyas: Ilya Shapiro of the Cato Institute, and yours truly. We spoke about our respective new books: Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration and Political Freedom, and Supreme Disorder: Judicial Nominations and the Politics of America's Highest Court.

As an extra bonus, this is a great opportunity for Volokh Conspiracy readers to learn how to tell the two Ilyas apart, thereby forestalling the growth of the pernicious phenomenon of #IlyaConfusion. To make extra sure, I recommend reading my definitive guide to the subject, which covers all the major distinctions between us, including legal and political issues we differ on, our origins in the rival cities of St. Petersburg and Moscow, and the contrast between Shapiro's notorious sports bigamy versus my exclusive loyalty to Boston teams. You can also watch this 2016 debate in which we crossed swords on the subject of presidential power over immigration.

I plan to post a review of Shapiro's insightful book sometime in the near future.