ACB Hangs Up Sticker Chart To Help The Justices Remember Their Daily Chores

October 30, 2020 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Only a few days after her confirmation to the Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett is already making much-needed changes to a messy and undisciplined group of 9 justices. Today, the young and energetic mother of seven children hung up a chore chart on the wall behind the bench to help organize important tasks such as cleaning, ironing, and writing dissenting opinions.

