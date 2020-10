LOS ANGELES, CA—Everyone is excited about the new season of The Mandalorian, but there are fears as well, as the show is the only remaining bit of Star Wars that is any good. These fears have only been amplified by a letter obtained by the FBI, in which Rian Johnson, director of The Last Jedi, threatens to direct an episode of The Mandalorian.

The post FBI Uncovers Plot By Rian Johnson To Direct An Episode Of The Mandalorian appeared first on The Babylon Bee.