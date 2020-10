WASHINGTON, D.C.—After a group of furious Republican senators initiated a teleconference hearing with Big Tech CEOs to grill them over censorship, Lindsey Graham took Mark Zuckerberg to task over his apparently partisan distribution of birthday wishes. According to sources, Mark Zuckerberg has never written a word on Senator Lindsey Graham's wall on his birthday.

