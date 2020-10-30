This Is a Marxist Revolution

In our recent posts we have tried to show that the upheaval that is presently convulsing this country is in reality a neo-Marxist revolution in progress.

Despite the many obvious signs, most people in this country are still oblivious to this. Not only do they not recognize that this is an attempted revolution, the idea that it could be a Marxist one seems completely implausible. Most Americans think of Marxism as some bugaboo that is periodically brought up by wild-eyed alarmists who see a Bolshevik underneath every protest banner. They believe that this ideology has long been discredited and that no one in their right mind would take it up as a viable way of looking at the world.

In this they are only half correct. Even though it is true that history has shown Marxism to be dead wrong, Marxism is far from being dead as a worldview. Quite to the contrary, it is very much alive. It shapes – directly or indirectly – the worldview of many in the American intelligentsia, many of whom hold important posts at universities, in the media and in government.

To be sure, most of these individuals do not openly present themselves as traditional Marxists. Many of them, in fact, even concede that classical Marxism is flawed, having failed to deliver on its promises and predictions. This attitude gives these ideological mutants an air of seeming reasonableness and objectivity. But they will not let go of Marx’s basic assumptions. Having retained Marx’s core “insights,” they either modify his theories on the edges or develop them in new directions. As a result, in the last eighty years we have witnessed a proliferation of philosophies and theoretical systems derived from Marx’s teachings. Here is a partial list:

Critical Race Theory

The Frankfurt School

Liberation Theology

Critical Theory

Black Theology

Maoism

The Praxis School

De-Leonism

Autonomism

Austro-Marxism

The Budapest School

Western Marxism

Neo-Marxism

Structural Marxism

Neue Marx-Lektüre

Cultural Marxism

Islamo-Leftism

Trotskyism

Left Communism

Eurocommunism

Freudo-Marxism

Analytical Marxism

Libertarian Marxism

Marxist Feminism

Marxist Theology

Marxist Humanism

Post-Marxism

Even though the theoretical system above deal with many different aspects of the life of the individual and society, they grew from the same poisoned Marxist root. Yet despite their ignoble origin, most of these schools of thought are considered acceptable if not outright respectable.

Many contemporary leftwing schools of thought are offshoots of the teachings of Karl Marx

You may have not heard of most of them, but they have been massively influential in the world of ideas. These ideas have in turn influenced the way we conduct our everyday affairs. Critical race theory is one such example. This Marxist-spawned system has become the de facto worldview in many university departments, particularly in the humanities and social sciences. Astonishingly, critical race theory had been routinely taught to employees of the federal government under the guise of sensitivity training. It was only last month that President Trump, by executive order, put an end to this blatant form of Marxist indoctrination.

If you do not know what critical race theory is or where it comes from, you may find the following description illuminating:

“Critical race theory is a modern approach to social change, developed from the broader critical theory, which developed out of Marxism. Critical race theory approaches issues such as justice, racism, and inequality, with a specific intent of reforming or reshaping society. In practice, this is applied almost exclusively to the United States.”

The text then goes on to list some of the key assumptions behind this Marxist-inspired creed:

American government, law, culture, and society are inherently and inescapably racist.

Everyone, even those without racist views, perpetuates racism by supporting those structures.

The personal perception of the oppressed—their “narrative”—outweighs the actions or intents of others.

Oppressed groups will never overcome disadvantages until the racist structures are replaced.

Oppressor race or class groups never change out of altruism; they only change for self-benefit.

Application of laws and fundamental rights should be different based on the race or class group of the individual(s) involved.

Needless to say, the cumulative effect of all the various Marxist schools has been enormous. Slowly pressing their principles into the fabric of American life, they have gradually corroded traditional American values to the point that we are now confused about our identity. What, indeed, does America stand for? The decades-long infusion of Marxism into America’s bloodstream has reached a critical level and now we are on the verge of a Marxist coup d’état. Find this hard to believe? Let us conduct a quick reality check.

In the last four months we have witnessed widespread “protests” and riots which shook America to the core. Serious rioting took place in hundreds of localities across the United States, causing damage and destruction unprecedented in this country’s history. In a number of places chaos and lawlessness prevailed for days. Straining our system on multiple levels, these dramatic events have brought the US to the brink of breakdown. So much so that it increasingly feels as if we are slouching toward civil war.

This upheaval has been instigated by Black Lives Matter. It is this outfit that has sponsored, encouraged and organized those who have by violence driven America to the edge.

It is known that Black Lives Matter has been founded and is being run by committed Marxists. In a June article on redstate.com, the journalist Brandon Morse writes about BLM founders:

“By their own admission, their purpose isn’t to heal this country, it’s to rip it apart and remake it into a more Marxist kind of society… A 2015 video has resurfaced proving that the entire intent of the Black Lives Matter movement is Marxism. As you can see during the interview with the Real News Network, BLM founder Patrisse Cullors admits she and her cohorts are ‘trained Marxists.’”

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors confesses that she and her colleagues are committed Marxists

BLM leaders are, in fact, quite open about their beliefs and objectives. In this video BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors openly admits that she and her colleagues are “trained Marxists.” This is what she says:

“We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia [Alicia Garza, a co-founder of BLM] in particular, we’re trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories.”

These Marxists direct and guide the actions of BLM. It is they along with their allied groups such as Antifa – which is another Marxist outfit – who have brought this country to the precipice.

Marxism is thus not some discarded ideology harbored by a few harmless, pointy-headed professors in ivory towers. Marxism is a living creed, forming the motive behind the thinking and actions of those responsible for the present upheaval in the United States. Rather than being irrelevant, Marxism is a powerful and destructive force that threatens to rip America apart.

The chaos has been deliberately induced, because, in order to take over, Marxists need lawlessness and disorder. When the society is destabilized and its population sufficiently confused and demoralized, the revolutionaries make their move to seize control. This can happen sooner than most people would imagine, perhaps as early as next week. If Trump should win on the 3rd of November, the hard left will not accept the result and a Marxist coup may well be attempted.

The post This Is a Marxist Revolution appeared first on LewRockwell.