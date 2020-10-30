Trump Aides Beg Him To Call A Lid After He Drinks 45 Cups Of Coffee And Campaigns For 237 Hours Straight

TOLEDO, OH—Trump campaign aides are begging the president to stop and take a break after a grueling campaign marathon that crossed 37 states and lasted several days. According to campaign insiders, Trump downed 45 cups of coffee, drank a gallon of Red Bull, and went on a 237-hour tear through America in a last-ditch effort to drum up votes without sleeping or even closing his eyes.

