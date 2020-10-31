Classic Prankster: ACB Frightens Republican Colleagues By Dressing Up As Nancy Pelosi For Halloween

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Justice Amy Coney Barrett is already making a name for herself among the other justices as being something of a prankster. She reportedly dressed up in the most terrifying costume of all this Halloween: Nancy Pelosi. Then, she scared each of her Republican colleagues in turn.

