Episode 1171 Scott Adams PART1: Rappers Like Trump, Beware the Dad Jokers Answering Polls, The FBI and Hunter, More
October 31, 2020 | by Chris Future
Content:
- Michael Moore’s election concern
- A predictable stock market dip?
- FBI money laundering investigation?
- Black male icons and President Trump
- Pandemic, a wannabe dictator’s opportunity
- https://finepeople.org by Ali Alexander
