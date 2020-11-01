My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Accepting risk and choosing freedom
- The true function of “respected” FAKE polls
- Biden’s tour bus visits Texas
- What if media lies…says Biden won election?
- The possibility of us having TWO Presidents
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1172 Scott Adams: Fake Polls, Election Day Unrest, Biden Chased Out of Texas, and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.