My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Accepting risk and choosing freedom

The true function of “respected” FAKE polls

Biden’s tour bus visits Texas

What if media lies…says Biden won election?

The possibility of us having TWO Presidents

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1172 Scott Adams: Fake Polls, Election Day Unrest, Biden Chased Out of Texas, and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.