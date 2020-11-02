Episode 1173 Scott Adams: Democrats Cover Their Tracks and Prepare for Coup 2.0 While Texans Reject the Biden Bus and Hoaxes Fall Like Rain

November 2, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

  • Shy Trump supporters…58,000 of them
  • Punishing and re-educating Trump supporters if Biden wins
  • Coup2 Plan: Winning after losing the electoral college
  • Will Supreme Court vote to make itself relevant?
  • FBI investigating Biden bus incident
  • Mask study says 80% reduction of respiratory illness

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1173 Scott Adams: Democrats Cover Their Tracks and Prepare for Coup 2.0 While Texans Reject the Biden Bus and Hoaxes Fall Like Rain appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: , ,