U.S.—Biden made what some are calling a "dubious claim" during a Pennsylvania speech in which he claimed he had the best strategy to "mobilize trunalimunumaprzure." Republicans immediately pounced on the statement with the intriguing counterclaim that Biden is "a hollow shell of a man being cynically used as a placeholder for Communists attempting to infiltrate the government."

The post Snopes Rates Biden's Claim That He Has Best Strategy To Mobilize Trunalimunumaprzure As 'Mostly True' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.